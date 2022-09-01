Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Kroger by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 241,498 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. MKM Partners raised their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

