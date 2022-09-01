Northland Power (NPIFF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Northland Power (OTCMKTS: NPIFF):

8/16/2022 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$50.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “top pick” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00.

8/16/2022 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00.

8/16/2022 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.25 to C$51.00.

8/16/2022 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$55.00.

8/15/2022 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00.

NPIFF traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.11. 1,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415. Northland Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0774 per share. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

