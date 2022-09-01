Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $18,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after acquiring an additional 742,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,144,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,179,000 after acquiring an additional 42,476 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.2% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,499,000 after acquiring an additional 52,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,463,000 after acquiring an additional 82,482 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.6 %

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

NOC stock opened at $477.99 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $497.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $472.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.75.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

