NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $695.00 million-$705.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.65 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLOK. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.40.

NLOK traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $22.58. 4,204,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,770,312. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 17.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 43.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

