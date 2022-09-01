NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.45

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.45 and last traded at C$5.49, with a volume of 91782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price target on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.55, a current ratio of 51.94 and a quick ratio of 51.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -34.73.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources ( TSE:NG Get Rating ) (AMEX:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.02). Equities analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

