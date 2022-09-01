Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.96-$3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $848.00 million-$852.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $845.15 million. Novanta also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.71-$0.76 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. William Blair upgraded Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Novanta Stock Performance

NOVT traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,605. Novanta has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.76 and its 200-day moving average is $132.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 73.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.07 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the second quarter worth $192,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Novanta by 227.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the first quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Stories

