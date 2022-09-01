Novo Trading Up 19,787.7% Over Last 7 Days (NOVO)

Novo (NOVO) traded up 2,239.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, Novo has traded 19,787.7% higher against the dollar. Novo has a total market capitalization of $224.67 million and approximately $228,060.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novo coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00824790 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015592 BTC.
About Novo
Novo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Novo is www.facebook.com/novocurrency. The Reddit community for Novo is https://reddit.com/r/novocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novo’s official Twitter account is @novocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Novo is novocurrency.com.
Novo Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Novo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.