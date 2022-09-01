Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Gap Down to $6.64

Shares of Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $6.26. Novonix shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 731 shares traded.

Novonix Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 53.38, a current ratio of 54.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Novonix alerts:

Institutional Trading of Novonix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Novonix during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novonix in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novonix in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.