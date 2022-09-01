Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Reaches Market Cap of $515,725.07

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Nuco.cloud has a total market capitalization of $515,725.07 and $46,793.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,563.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,452.99 or 0.07238798 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00824687 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015486 BTC.
About Nuco.cloud
Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news.
Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud
