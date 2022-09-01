Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.51% from the company’s previous close.
NTNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nutanix to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Nutanix to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.
Nutanix Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.44. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $44.50.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.
Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.
