Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.51% from the company’s previous close.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nutanix to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Nutanix to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.44. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $71,009.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,308.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.