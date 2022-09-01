Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.78

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Obayashi Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

Featured Stories

