Offshift (XFT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $62,542.00

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Offshift has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $62,542.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00002657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Offshift has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,725.00 or 1.00047837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00060861 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00023782 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,963,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io.

Buying and Selling Offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.