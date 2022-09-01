Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $155.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Okta from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Shares of OKTA opened at $91.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.05. Okta has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $276.30.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

