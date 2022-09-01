Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Earnings Results

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $91.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $276.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.03.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Okta from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.48.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at $69,245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after buying an additional 264,423 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,625,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,535,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Okta by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 214,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,453,000 after purchasing an additional 46,257 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

