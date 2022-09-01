Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $145.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 133.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OKTA. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.14.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Down 31.9 %

Okta stock traded down $29.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.22. The stock had a trading volume of 769,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $614,155,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,716,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $174,716,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 134.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,361,000 after acquiring an additional 618,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Okta by 5,021.3% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 541,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,780,000 after purchasing an additional 531,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.