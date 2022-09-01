Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $426-434 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.98 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.74-1.79 EPS.
A number of analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.13.
Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $77.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $41,301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $17,880,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after buying an additional 195,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 104.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 190,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after buying an additional 132,942 shares in the last quarter.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
