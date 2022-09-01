Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $426-434 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.98 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.74-1.79 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $77.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $41,301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $17,880,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after buying an additional 195,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 104.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 190,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after buying an additional 132,942 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

