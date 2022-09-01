Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.74-1.79 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on OLLI. Craig Hallum raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ OLLI traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,239. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $77.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $17,880,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after acquiring an additional 195,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 190,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 132,942 shares in the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

