Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $103.58 and last traded at $104.32, with a volume of 9373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.01.

Specifically, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,265 shares of company stock worth $4,701,960. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.40.

Omnicell Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 81.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.76.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 27.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

