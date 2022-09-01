Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $103.58 and last traded at $104.32, with a volume of 9373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.01.

Specifically, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,265 shares of company stock worth $4,701,960. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.40.

Omnicell Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 81.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.76.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

