ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.57–$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.00 million-$195.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.33 million. ON24 also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

ON24 Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ONTF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 367,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,830. ON24 has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.43.

Get ON24 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ON24 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.60.

Insider Transactions at ON24

Institutional Trading of ON24

In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $27,399.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 212,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $25,833.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,329.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $27,399.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 212,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,363 shares of company stock worth $87,995 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ON24 by 229.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ON24 by 1,092.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in ON24 by 4,250.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in ON24 during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ON24 by 44.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON24

(Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.