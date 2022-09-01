Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$56.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.78 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.49 EPS.

Ooma Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Ooma stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 130,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.10 million, a P/E ratio of -193.00 and a beta of 0.70. Ooma has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on OOMA shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Ooma to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities downgraded Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ooma

About Ooma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ooma by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ooma by 49.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ooma by 81.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ooma by 23.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ooma by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

Featured Stories

