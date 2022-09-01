Oppenheimer Comments on Sera Prognostics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SERA)

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Sera Prognostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sera Prognostics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Sera Prognostics to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Sera Prognostics stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $64.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.34. Sera Prognostics has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.80 and a quick ratio of 14.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SERA. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 92.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,212,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 582,086 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 346,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 54,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

