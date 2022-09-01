Oppenheimer Raises S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $419.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $404.00 to $419.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s FY2023 earnings at $13.96 EPS.

SPGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $416.43.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $352.18 on Monday. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $362.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.46.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in S&P Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in S&P Global by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

