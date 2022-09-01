Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $290.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 0.5 %

Amgen stock opened at $240.30 on Thursday. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.