Oppenheimer Trims Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Target Price to $11.00

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sera Prognostics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on Sera Prognostics to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of Sera Prognostics stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. Sera Prognostics has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $11.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $64.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.80 and a current ratio of 14.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 31.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

