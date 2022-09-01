Oppenheimer Trims Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Target Price to $11.00

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sera Prognostics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.
Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on Sera Prognostics to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Shares of Sera Prognostics stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. Sera Prognostics has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $11.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $64.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.80 and a current ratio of 14.80.
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.
