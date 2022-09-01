Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Increased by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.69. The stock had a trading volume of 749,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,060,832. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.