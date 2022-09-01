O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Lifted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $4.45 on Thursday, hitting $701.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,105. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $750.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $688.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $668.52.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.33 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

