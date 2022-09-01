O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $14,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $442,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $9,905,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 350.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 91,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,640,000 after buying an additional 71,150 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $697.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $688.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $668.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $750.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.43.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at $50,316,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.