Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Orion Engineered Carbons Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OEC opened at $16.86 on Thursday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Insider Activity

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.77 per share, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,144.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Orion Engineered Carbons

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 140,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 47,975 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 120,183 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth $2,882,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

