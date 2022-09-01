ORIX (NYSE:IX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $80.36

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.36 and last traded at $80.77, with a volume of 42890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.
ORIX Trading Down 1.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.61.
Institutional Trading of ORIX
ORIX Company Profile
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
