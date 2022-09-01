ORIX (NYSE:IX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $80.36

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.36 and last traded at $80.77, with a volume of 42890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.35.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 4th quarter valued at $10,691,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ORIX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 440,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ORIX by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 307,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in ORIX by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 167,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,713,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ORIX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

