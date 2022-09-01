OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 737.40 ($8.91).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 815 ($9.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

OSB Group Stock Performance

Shares of OSB Group stock opened at GBX 544 ($6.57) on Thursday. OSB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5.16 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 608.50 ($7.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 517.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 524.27.

OSB Group Cuts Dividend

About OSB Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

