Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Oxbridge Re from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

Shares of OXBR opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $7.13. The company has a market cap of $15.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 48.29% and a net margin of 83.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oxbridge Re

(Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.