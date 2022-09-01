Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Up 4.2%

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Rating) shares were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.89 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.15). Approximately 24,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 279,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.14).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures for use in medical testing kits, disease prediction, diagnosis, and treatment.

