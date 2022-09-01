Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Sold by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTBD. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 195,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 136,999 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PTBD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,073. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

