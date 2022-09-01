PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.04)-($0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $92-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.53 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.10 EPS.

PagerDuty Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of PagerDuty stock traded down $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $24.10. 2,379,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,552. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.09. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

PD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.35.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $533,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,054,511.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,768 shares of company stock worth $6,781,040. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in PagerDuty by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in PagerDuty by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.