PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $365.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.13 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.04–$0.03 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.35.

PagerDuty Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of PD stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.10. 2,445,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,552. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $50.33.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $629,904.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,777.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $69,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 453,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,291,995.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $629,904.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,777.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 116.3% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 97.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 16.3% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

