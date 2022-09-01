Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 43,433 shares.The stock last traded at $4.99 and had previously closed at $5.02.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Palatin Technologies Stock Down 17.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.85 million, a PE ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

