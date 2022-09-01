Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.40-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.74 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.03-$2.06 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $654.88.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.5 %

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $13.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $542.89. The stock had a trading volume of 70,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,791. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of -204.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $421.55 and a 12 month high of $640.90.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total transaction of $6,006,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 671,812 shares in the company, valued at $336,295,650.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total transaction of $6,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,491,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total value of $6,006,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 671,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,295,650.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,466 shares of company stock worth $418,599,046. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.