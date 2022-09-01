Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 1,294.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 424,722 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,256 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $48,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on VMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

Shares of VMW stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.16. 12,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,635. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.26 and its 200-day moving average is $115.42.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 61.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

