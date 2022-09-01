Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 23,697 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,697 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $37,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $322.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,485. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

