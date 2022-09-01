Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 747,158 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 3,088.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 771,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,158 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Occidental Petroleum worth $43,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,418,670. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.88.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,673,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,673,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.05.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

