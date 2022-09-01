Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Camden Property Trust worth $26,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 70.9% in the first quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 89,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 37,273 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $430,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 492.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 16,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $9,756,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded down $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $126.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,045. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $125.17 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.