Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,697 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 42,765 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $27,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5,265.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $294,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,800 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,266,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after purchasing an additional 469,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $3.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,420. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.69.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.