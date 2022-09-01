Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $31.32 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of NetApp worth $31,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NetApp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $924,667,000 after acquiring an additional 407,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $427,514,000 after buying an additional 62,115 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in NetApp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,978,000 after acquiring an additional 510,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NetApp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $323,734,000 after acquiring an additional 225,913 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,555,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NTAP traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.26. 5,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,652. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on NetApp to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global raised NetApp to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

