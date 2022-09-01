Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 159,225 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,027 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,225 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Synovus Financial worth $30,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 33.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 27,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNV traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.54. 5,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,822. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average is $43.03.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.15.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

