Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 204,819 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 812,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,819 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $41,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Masco by 1,339.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,730,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,259,000 after buying an additional 1,610,368 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Masco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,802,000 after purchasing an additional 688,373 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,980,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Masco by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,812,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,433,000 after purchasing an additional 573,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 16,364.9% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 375,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,171,000 after acquiring an additional 373,611 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Insider Transactions at Masco

Masco Stock Performance

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.64.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

