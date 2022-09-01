Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 62,942 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 310.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,942 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Lam Research worth $44,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,487,000 after buying an additional 452,154 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,852,000 after buying an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 38.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,812,000 after buying an additional 263,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,617,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $17.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $420.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,802. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $458.67 and a 200-day moving average of $487.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.32%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

