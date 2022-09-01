Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 55,072 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,280 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 55,072 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $35,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in FedEx by 53.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 16.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 21.5% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

Shares of FDX traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.00. 8,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,567. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

