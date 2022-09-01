Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives $13.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

PASG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Passage Bio stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50.

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $15,529,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,428,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 495.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,915,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,232 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 342,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

