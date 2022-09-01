Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Announces Earnings Results

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Patterson Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $27.89 on Thursday. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDCO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

